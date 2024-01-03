Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Baxter International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 838,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 18.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,160 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $314,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.5 %

BAX opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

