Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DUHP stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

