BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.26

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.26 and traded as low as C$11.75. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$12.30, with a volume of 1,485 shares trading hands.

BMTC Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$402.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.92.

BMTC Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. BMTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

