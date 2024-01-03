Bridgeworth LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $122.28 and a one year high of $361.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,314 shares of company stock worth $230,001,476 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

