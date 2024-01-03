Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) PT at £118.95

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £118.95 ($151.47).

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £135 ($171.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Anna Manz acquired 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £101.90 ($129.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($63,192.79). In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of £101.70 ($129.50) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($129,504.65). Also, insider Anna Manz bought 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £101.90 ($129.76) per share, with a total value of £49,625.30 ($63,192.79). 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AstraZeneca stock opened at £106.98 ($136.23) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £102.75 and its 200-day moving average is £106.36. The company has a market cap of £165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,632.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,778 ($124.51) and a 12 month high of £123.92 ($157.80).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

