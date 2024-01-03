Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) PT at $99.60

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of BDC opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48. Belden has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.24%.

In other news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth $762,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

