Brokerages Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Price Target at $621.39

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $621.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $687.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $661.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $599.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $140.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

