Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target at $528.95

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $528.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $486.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.71. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

