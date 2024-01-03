Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.22% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMT stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $708.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is currently -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

