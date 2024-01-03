Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 199,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 342,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Coterra Energy by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 132,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

