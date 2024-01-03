Brookstone Capital Management Buys 15,089 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 230.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 106,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 80,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 63,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 51,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,838,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $113.36 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average of $105.48.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

