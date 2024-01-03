Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $231.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

