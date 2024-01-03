Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.96 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,021 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

