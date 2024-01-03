Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.97 Million Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.18% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,056,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,448 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 120,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 94,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 94,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 415.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 82,878 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $84.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

