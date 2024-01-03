Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.19 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,581 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 284,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 161,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.12.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

