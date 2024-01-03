Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $254.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $255.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.40 and its 200-day moving average is $240.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.