Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

COWZ opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.