Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after buying an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

SMH opened at $168.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average is $154.19. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $176.75.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

