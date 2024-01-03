Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 277.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after buying an additional 274,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.9 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $330.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.24 and a 200 day moving average of $307.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.