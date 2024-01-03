Brookstone Capital Management Sells 207 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.93.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $413.14 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $415.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.26 and its 200 day moving average is $376.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

