Brookstone Capital Management Sells 266 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $400.91 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

