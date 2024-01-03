Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,127 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $288.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 164.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.66.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

