Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $17,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia National Bank boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $48.45.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

