Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $165.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

