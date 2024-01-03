Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,819 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $19,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

