Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $21,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 80,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,812.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,290,000 after buying an additional 1,246,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $63.99 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.