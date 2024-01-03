Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $15.38 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GE opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $129.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

