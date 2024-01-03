Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $17.89 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.33% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $309,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

