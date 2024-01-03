Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $20.13 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 71,754 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PECO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

