Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $21.45 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of O opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.