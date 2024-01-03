Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $246.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,114.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $261.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

