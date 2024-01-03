Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

