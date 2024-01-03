Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.33.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.