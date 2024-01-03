Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

