Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.88% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $18,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PTLC stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

