Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.85.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

