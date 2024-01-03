Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $19,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

