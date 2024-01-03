Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,412 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

IHI opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

