Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Down 0.3 %

FedEx stock opened at $252.25 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $174.53 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

