Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 127,167 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,167 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,767,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 803,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 510,529 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

