Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 31,451 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $14,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 287.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 113.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $3,071,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

