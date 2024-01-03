Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,433 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $20,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.60. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.