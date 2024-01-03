Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 77.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Caterpillar by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Shares of CAT opened at $292.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

