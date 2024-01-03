Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Trading Up 5.4%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

