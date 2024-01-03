Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 28.5% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 161.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Centene by 51.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

NYSE CNC opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.13.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

