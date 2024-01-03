Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 24,910 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,910 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $213,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus cut their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

