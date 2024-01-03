Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,517,000 after acquiring an additional 640,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,340,000 after acquiring an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

