Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 223.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

