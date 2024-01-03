Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

ALGN opened at $268.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.54.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

