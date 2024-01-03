Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after purchasing an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after purchasing an additional 246,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

